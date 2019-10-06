Loading...

Champions Manchester City went down at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a superb brace from Adama Traore.

Traore scored the first goal of the match in the 80th minute and while City fans were still battling with their emotions, he compounded their woes with another goal in the 94th minute to seal the victory.

Wolves were determined from start to finish and were rewarded with the first good chance of the game when Patrick Cutrone found himself one on one with Ederson, but the striker miscued his effort and let City off the hook.

City were looking somewhat pedestrian, the usual high-intensity passing and pressing were absent, and Wolves were frequently getting in behind City defence.

Pep Guardiola was clearly left unimpressed with his team display in the first half but had to accept it as a bad day in office with Wolves coming out stronger in the second half.

Wolves’ victory at the Ethihad makes it the second Premier League defeat for Manchester City who are now 8 points behind league leaders (Liverpool) on the standings.

It is definitely a day to forget for City, but a memorable one for the travelling Wolves supporters who stayed behind afterwards to celebrate with their jubilant players and manager.