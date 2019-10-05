Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Jonathan described Governor Mohammed as a seasoned administrator with a track record of productive service.

“Having served creditably as Senator and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am optimistic that you will deploy your wealth of experience in governance to tackle the development challenges of the people of Bauchi State whom fate has bestowed on you the responsibility to lead as their Governor.

As you celebrate, I wish to see you prosper in health and other spheres of human endeavour. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency,” he said.