Talk show host Wendy Williams has been ordered by a court to foot the bill for her estranged husband’s moving expenses. And she might be asked to pay more in spousal support, according to court documents.

According to multiple reports quoting Page Six, 55 year-old Williams must pay $250,000 so that her former husband Kevin Hunter, can “secure new living arrangements.”

Court documents obtained by Page 6 showed that Hunter must leave the New Jersey home he shared with Wendy before.

Williams has already moved out, and into a self-described “bachelorette pad” in Manhattan, where she reportedly pays $15,000 monthly. And the estranged couple have reportedly reached an “interim finical agreement,” as they continue divorce proceedings.

In addition to moving expenses, Hunter is seeking spousal support and money to cover attorneys fees.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April, after he reportedly welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Hunter and Williams were married for more than 20 years.

They shared an adult teenage son. Hunter was also Williams manager and executive producer on her talk show, as well as a partner in her production company and non-profit organisation.