The Verdant Zeal Marketing Communications Group has reinvigorated her annual Innovention Series, as the 2019 edition of the programme is expected to take a new shape with the introduction of new sessions and exhibitions for all participants that cuts across social and corporate Nigeria.

The convener, Dr Tunji Olugbodi said, “after staging 8 editions of the programme, we are determined to take the series to a new height through the introduction of exhibition booths for various organizations that intend to showcase their products to participants. Also, we are introducing four more new sessions’ with various panelists’addressing contemporary developmental themes while the main sessions’will be headlined by a key-note speaker”

According to him, “we have adopted the global theme of “Unstoppable Africa”, for the next three years before giving Africa’s rising profile and potential in the world. Also, we are focusing our conversations around specific pillars for the yearly program, these are- Development accelerators; Youth Empowerment; Technology for Growth; Entrepreneurship and Leadership. These pillars would guide our conversations and reflect in the agenda that we set for Africa.”

Initiated in 2010, the Innovention Series, a brainchild of Verdant Zeal Marketing Communications Group, it was instituted as a platform to examine the question of Africa’s development, hone in on opportunities for growth while focusing on leveraging inherent strengths. It attracts patrons from both the public and private sectors and has become a strong voice in stimulating pragmatic conversations that challenges the status quo.

Verdant Zeal Marketing Communications Group is a multidisciplinary business solutions provider in Africa with her subsidiaries in Ghana and Gambia with specializations in Branding, Consultancy, PR Management, Media Consulting, Digital Marketing and Events Activation. The company has led many leading numerous campaigns for clients across all the sectors of the economy in the last twelve years.