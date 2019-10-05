Singer, Tiwa Savage has become a bad girl as she sets Instagram on fire with stunning half-naked pictures.

The 39-year old singer, in one of the pictures was completely naked from half way up as she used one of her hands to attempt covering her breast, to no avail.

In another picture, the seductive Savage was bent in a sitting position, with mincing eyes inviting lustful men to prey on her vanity.

The picture displaying her boob has attracted 116,001 likes in one hour, with Regina Daniel’s billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko commenting: “I love you.”

In one of the photos, Savage wrote: “They scared to let me loose cause I might bite.”

The single mother was married to Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun. On 23 November 2013, the couple held their traditional marriage at the Ark in Lekki. The couple’s white wedding was held on 26 April 2014, at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. On 1 January 2015, Savage and her husband announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Six months later, Savage gave birth to their son Jamil Balogun. On 28 April, 2016, Balogun accused his wife of infidelity and his mother-in-law of witchcraft.

In a 45-minute interview conducted by Thisday newspaper and Pulse Nigeria, Savage extensively addressed her husband’s lengthy social media posts regarding their marriage. She debunked her husband’s infidelity claims and accused him of financial recklessness, drug addiction and abandonment. Moreover, she said that her marriage to him was over.