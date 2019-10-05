A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu on Friday called on government at all levels to make the teaching profession more attractive to young Nigerians.

Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa constituency II, in the Lagos State House of Assembly, said this in Lagos in the commemoration of 2019 World Teachers Day.

The World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is held annually on Oct. 5.

Yishawu noted that this year’s theme, “Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession” recognised the critical importance of the teaching mission.

The lawmaker said the theme of this year was to call on governments at all levels to make teaching a profession of first choice for young people.

Yishawu said that the profession could be made attractive through robust incentives, prompt remuneration and awards to appreciate the efforts of teachers.

“We can make the teaching profession more attractive through robust salary and other benefits that will make the young Nigerians to embrace the profession.

“We need young people as teachers to carry on the legacy. Similarly, the government should provide modern learning materials for the schools to aid the teaching profession,” he said.