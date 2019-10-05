Gov Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday in Maradun led eight serving governors and former governors to the wedding who of Zamfara Governor’s daughter.

The governors include Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya; Imo, Chukwuemeka Ihedioha; Adamawa, Jibrilla Bindow and Borno, Babagana Zulum.

Also in attendance were, Ibrahim Shema, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sule Lamido and Ahmad Sani, all former governors.

Gov. Tambuwal, who stood as guardian to Ruqayya, the bride, entrusted her into the hands of the groom’s representative, the Madakin Katagum, Alhaji Abdullahi Babani, during the wedding fatiha held at the palace of the Emir of Maradun.

The marriage was contracted after the payment of N100,000 dowry.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by his Special Adviser, Political Matters, Mr Gideon Sammani.

The ceremony was also attended by members of national and states assemblies, politicians as well as emirs and chiefs from all parts of the country.