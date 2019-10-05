Former Osun deputy governor, Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori has remarried after four children in a previous marriage.

The woman that Minister for Interior Rauf Aregbesola and her former boss once described as “a woman of extreme value, an achiever per excellence”, got married to Prince Michael Tunde Ponle, industrialist and owner of MicCom Cables & Wires Ltd and the golf resort in Ada, Osun.

Titi is 70, while Ponnle is 80.

Ponnle, an engineer first married in 1966 to Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, with whom he combined building the cable business. She died in 2012.