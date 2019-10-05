The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Saturday that its onslaught against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists (BHTs) has again yielded significant results with the destruction of ISWAP hideout at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director NAF Public Relations and Information said the airstrike was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday.

The strike followed Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launched attacks against Nigerian troops’ positions.

Daramola said the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement.

“Overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms.

“The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast”.