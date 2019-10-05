Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and his team Leicester city bowed to James Milner’s stoppage-time penalty as they lost by 2goals to one at Anfield.

Liverpool have now maintained their 100 percent winning start to the Premier League season.

The Reds took the lead five minutes before half-time through Sadio Mane’s 50th top-flight goal for the club, but James Maddison’s 80th-minute equaliser appeared to have snatched a draw for the visitors.

However, Milner kept his cool from 12 yards after Marc Albrighton had felled Mane in the box deep into injury time to ensure Jürgen Klopp’s team head into the international break with eight wins from eight Premier League outings this term.