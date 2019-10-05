The Namibia’s ruling party, South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), launched its election manifesto on Saturday.

The launch in Outapi in northern Namibia signaled an all-out campaign for the ruling party in preparation for the forthcoming national election.

SWAPO promised to spearhead efforts on ways to economically empower young people, who are mostly unemployed and give preferential treatment to Namibian companies in the public procurement system.

SWAPO Secretary-General, Sophia Shaningwa, reiterated the need to fight corruption and increase the participation of women, youth and people with disabilities in leadership and decision-making positions.

SWAPO will be represented in the November 27 elections by incumbent President Hage Geingob, Xinhua reported.