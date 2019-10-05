Twelve Nigerians were among 14 foreigners arrested by Malaysian Immigration Department on Thursday when its men busted an illegal online gambling operations at a condominium in Kajang.

The gambling operations were manned by two Chinese.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the team found two Chinese nationals in one of the units and seized six laptops, 18 mobile phones and 19 hard disk drives.

Khairul led the operation comprising the police, as well as officers from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force and the National Registration Department.

“One of the men was without any documents, while the other was found with an expired social visit pass,” he said after the operation conducted between 12.30am and 2.45am on Saturday (Oct 5).

The case has been handed over to police for further investigations, reported thestar.com.my

Khairul said that during the raid, some of the Nigerians tried to flee by jumping from windows while others remained quiet when they were asked questions.

All 14 will be brought to the Immigration detention depot in Bukit Jalil for further investigation under Section 6(1) and Section 15 of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing legal travel documents and overstaying.

