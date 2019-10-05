Jurgen Klopp snapped back at questions on Mohamed Salah after Liverpool claimed their victory over Leicester with a stoppage-time penalty.

Salah could not stay on the pitch for the late penalty after being caught by Leicester substitute Hamza Choudhury.

The Egyptian was immediately replaced by Adam Lallana in the closing moments.

During his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Klopp was asked if Salah was OK – but was immediately infuriated by the question.

“Is he OK? How can Mo be OK? He limped off the pitch,” the Reds boss said.

“It was a clear penalty, I stand here and should be only happy because of the way the boys did it but I cannot get over the Choudhury yellow card

“How did he only get a yellow card? He should know better. He maybe was unlucky with [Matt] Ritchie, but he has to calm down.

“You cannot only go for the man, a yellow card. Mo is lying in the dressing room. How can he be OK? We don’t know how he is, but that’s hard.

“Three years in a row we’ve been the team with the lowest yellow cards, we don’t do these things. But that’s really not okay.”

On Milner’s late penalty, Klopp added: “The penalty was obviously a penalty. I am happy with how we played, we got the result, that is super.

“We knew it would probably happen, we knew we were going to fight for the win and we did. Without luck we cannot win the amount of games we have won but over the 90 minutes, we deserved it, we deserved the three points.

“James Milner held his nerve and that was superb.”