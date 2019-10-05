Eden Hazard has scored his debut goal for Real Madrid in their 4-2 win over Granada on Saturday to remain on top of La Liga.

Hazard’s goal came on added time before half time. Hazard collected a pass and from inside the box, he lifted the ball over Rui Silva, who was off his line for a great finish.

Hazard, who signed from Chelsea in June, lobbed Rui Silva at the end of the first half after Karim Benzema’s second-minute opener for the hosts.

Luka Modric added an excellent third in the second half, but Darwin Machis and Domingos Duarte responded for Granada.

James Rodriguez then scored late in stoppage time to ensure Real’s victory.