By Taiwo Okanlawon

As part of measures to fight against Breast Cancer among women in Ghana, the Chief Executive Officer of Beautiful Beneath, Juliet Gyamfi has called on men to help fight breast cancer in the country.

According to her, the support from men will go a long way to ensure that breast cancer becomes a thing of the past.

Addressing the media at the press launch of the ‘Breast Love 2019,’ Madam Gyamfi said “another October and year is here. A month dedicated for the Breast Cancer Awareness. We are throwing our support to this great course of one day defeating this silent killer and we urge our men must support us”.

She added that due to the love for breast by both the young and the old, it is important much care is accorded to treating all related lump issues.

She further revealed that this year’s ‘Breast Care Tour’ will begin in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region through Bantama, Ashanti Region then to Tema in the Greater Accra Region from the 5th, 12th and 19th October respectively.

She, however, assured that there will be a ‘First Pink Gals Concert’ at the National Theatre on 25th October to raise funds for women who are suffering from Breast and Cervical Cancer across the country.

An expert at the Pediatric Department, Lekma Hospital, Dr. Emelia Ababio challenged young girls to desist from the usage of breast enlargement creams among others.

“It is not worth it. Big boobs are beautiful but are they worth your life? I can’t say it will give you breast cancer but these creams predisposes girls to other Breast related ailments and one of the risk factors is a previous history of breast disease. Big and beautiful boobs for three years and later die. What sense does this make?”

She also revealed that over the past three years, between 2000 to 4600 cases have been treated, adding that the numbers might go up this year.

Vice President of Cancer Support Network of Ghana, Bernice Boakye Yiadom said her outfit will not relent on the awareness creation.

“It is sad to know that the numbers keep increasing. It is also sad to know that most girls are using certain creams among others on their breast. I wonder what they are seeking to achieve but we will not stop with the education” she stated.

Medical Officer at the International Maritime Hospital, Dr Afua Addo-Atuah disclosed that out of 11.6 percent cases of breast cancer-related issues recorded last year, 6.6 percent resulted in death according to Global Statistics Agency.

She stressed that “Breast Cancer is fully preventable and we can do so by helping. We started last year and we are confident that we will do away with this deadly disease at its early stages. We encourage people to take notice of the changes and seek medical attention.”