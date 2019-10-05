Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has announced the reinstatement of two of the three teachers sacked by the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration over alleged gross misconduct.

Abiodun made the announcement during the celebration of the 2019 World Teacher’s Day in Abeokuta on Saturday.

The affected teachers are former chairman of the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Dare Ilekoya and Mr Olusanjo Majekodunmi.

The governor noted that reinstating them back to service is a gesture that is meant to encourage them just as it the right thing to do.

“This gesture is not only to encourage teachers but is also dictated by natural justice and the right thing to do,” he said.

The three teachers were sent on compulsory retirement in 2016 by former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun but one of them was later reinstated leaving the other two.

Abiodun congratulated the teachers under the NUT and the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) for coming together to provide a viable platform for continued interaction of teachers and the development of the profession.

‘‘I understand that this is the first time the NUT and ASUSS are celebrating together at the MKO Abiola Stadium,” the governor said.

He, however, advised them on the need to adopt moderate approach and show understanding in pushing forward their demands to government.

“I concede that unionism is a part of the fundamental rights of workers. But, let me use this opportunity to charge all our labour unions and associations to always show understanding in your agitations as no meaningful results can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancor and discord,” he added.

In their respective remarks, NUT Chairman and his ASUSS counterpart Comrade Akeem Lasisi and Titilope Adebanjo thanked the governor for approving the promotion of 10,000 teachers.

They however urged government to also look into the 2018 and 2019 promotion of their colleagues which according to them is long overdue