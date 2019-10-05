Henry O. Nnorom, an African from Mbaise community in Imo state, Nigeria who was re-elected as Texas Local President of American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE 1048) will be sworn in along with other members of the new executive board on 14 October 2019.

Nnorom, who was the first black man of African descent to be elected into the office, had held the position for two years before the membership collectively elected him as President for another three years.

A press release issued to the effect by AFGE in Texas, United States of America, described Henry O. Nnorom as an “innovative businessman who has cut an edge in the business world”.

The re-elected AFGE President, who is the founder of JujuMarketplace.com, an e-commerce platform, is regarded an outspoken advocate for the oppressed American workers.

“He is currently one of AFGE Council 100 representatives on the committee on health, safety, and wellness that meets in Washington DC”, the statement read.

Nnorom was reported to have attributed his disposition towards union movement activities to his background as son of a former union leader, Comrade CC. Nnorom, who was the Chairman of Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) Abuja between 1987 to 1997 and President of the National Union of Air Transport Services Employees (NUATE) between 1999 to 2003.

He also claimed to have been influenced by his father’s colleagues in the union movement in Nigeria.

”You do not grow up around great minds like Adams Oshiomole, Pascal Bafyawu and Frank Kokori and not learn one or two things about Trade Unions. I am simply following Oshiomole’s Blue print. He has show us how to go from Trade Union to Politics and make it look easy. My fathers thought me to be a servant of the people, this is the only inheritance I got from them”, he was quoted by the release.

Nnorom holds a B.B.A. in Finance from Kennesaw State University.