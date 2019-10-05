Workers in Ekiti state will enjoy the minimum wage of N30,000 from the end of October, Governor Kayode Fayemi announced today.

He is the second state governor, after Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai to announce the implementation of the new minimum wage hiked from N18,000 to N30,000.

It was not clear whether he would adjust the salaries of senior civil servants, negotiations over which has stalled the minimum wage implementation at Abuja.

Fayemi, who spoke at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in the capital of Ado Ekiti said the decision to implement the new wage was predicated on the need to improve the living standard of workers, especially teachers.

He hoped teachers would continue to deliver the best and reposition the state to its pride of place as the education nerve centre of the country.

The governor made the thrilling announcement to teachers during the 2019 celebration of the Teachers’ Day, with the theme: “Young Teachers, the Future of the Profession”.

At the event, Mr. Henry Olaoluwa Asubiojo of Amoye Grammar School and Tajudeen Olaoye of Anglican Primary School, Esun Ekiti and Mrs Mojisola Ehinafe of Technical School, Ado Ekiti, were awarded with cash price of N500,000 each, for emerging as the best teachers in the state.

