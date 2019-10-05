By Taiwo Okanlawon

A Lagos-based businessman and politician, Otunba Fatunwase Aderemi has begged the Agege Customary Court, Lagos to grant his request to take custody of his 6-year-old daughter after dragging his wife, Esther Aderemi to the court for not giving him peace.

In his petition, Aderemi also accused his wife of seven years of stealing his N3 million and other valuable properties with the help of her children she had with her late husband.

According to Aderemi, his wife had four children with her late husband and that neither of them went to school nor graduated from their handwork, which he would not want to happen to his daughter if she continued to leave with the mother.

In his words, “I have had enough of her trouble, I cannot even have access to my house. She locked my room and refused to give me a key, the last time I was there, they have ransacked the whole room and made away with some of my things, they destroyed the wardrobe.

“The last time we were here, the court said the children should leave the house, but I can assure you that they are still there, If she still wants to keep the house, then she must respect the court’s orders.

“The day I was at home, one of the children brought four touts to and attack me, they beat me but here she is lying that I was the one beating her. I have many wives and none of them give me trouble like her. She started working this year because, for the past seven years of our marriage, she never lacked a thing.

“None of her children went to school, they are artisans without graduation. I do not want my daughter to end up like them. At the last hearing, I made a plea that I want to take her with me so that I can put her in a boarding school. She will also have access to the child at the school. I have discussed it with her as well. ”

In her response, Esther, a resident of 4 Nova road, Folayo Bus stop, Iyana Orile-Agege denied all the allegations and accused her husband of being a liar and violent man.

She told the court that she wanted a divorce because there is no peace and harmony in the marriage.

“Please assist me, my lord, I want him to leave me because he is beating and embarrassment me every day,” she said.

“What I want is divorce, but I just want the court to tell him to let me remain in that house because I have no financial support to get an apartment of my own for now, the suffering is too much. All he’s been saying are lies, I did not steal his N3 million, if I did, I won’t be here right now.”

Esther told the court further that she was not against her husband’s plan to take their daughter to a proper school but urged the court to direct the petitioner to be responsible to his child and not take her with him.

“He also lied about telling me his plans to take our daughter to a boarding school, I cannot release my daughter to him. He should just be responsible for her upkeep.”

After listening to the parties, the court denied the petitioner’s request to take the child into his custody as the child is still very young.

The matter was adjourned till 22nd October, 2019 for a progress report and requested that the parties should come with witnesses to court by the next adjourned date.