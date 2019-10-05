Nine persons died when a boat capsized in India’s eastern state of West Bengal, the Police confirmed to Xinhua on Saturday.

The mishap occurred on Thursday night when more than 50 people were on board a boat and returning after attending a religious event in West Bengal as a part of the ongoing festive season.

The boat capsized in the Mahananda River.

According to media reports, immediately after the tragedy, two dead bodies were recovered and more than 30 persons were rescued, while seven persons went missing.

The dead bodies of those who went missing were found on Saturday by rescue teams.