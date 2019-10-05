Aston Villa recorded a thumping, much-needed victory at Norwich City as Dean Smith’s men put five past the Canaries.

Wesley brushed aside his doubters to set the claret and blues on their way with a first-half brace, and could have had a hat-trick but not for a squandered penalty attempt.

Jack Grealish finished Anwar El Ghazi’s cut-back early in the second period before Conor Hourihane made sure of all three points with a bending left-footed goal.

Douglas Luiz added the finishing touches to a dominant display late on – curling into the top left-hand corner for his second Villa goal.

Josip Drmic pounced on a lapse in concentration late on for Norwich, but it proved a mere consolation.