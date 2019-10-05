Nigerian dwarf goats are hitting the headlines in America. From being declared missing to being used in dairy farm to produce milk and cheese, Nigerian dwarf goats seem getting all the attention.

The latest is at Milwaukee County Zoo where staff are reportedly delighted watching a herd of goats romp around.

A video shared by the zoo on October 4 shows a group of kid goats playfully jumping around their enclosure.

According to the zoo, the kids, born between April 10 and May 24, are too still too small to join the older animals in the Goat Yard.

“Kids just wanna have fun! The baby goats are getting so big and will be in the goat yard next year,” zoo staff said on Facebook.