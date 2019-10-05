American singer and Oscar-nominated actress, Diahann Carroll, has died at the age of 84 after battling with cancer.

Carroll, who was the first African American woman to star in her own TV series, died on Friday Oct. 4 at her home in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer, according to report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Late Carrol daughter, Suzanne Kay, who confirmed the news of her mother’ s death on her twitter page, expressed sadness over the incident.

‘We are sad to say goodbye to a true icon, Carroll.

“The first African-American of Tony winner in a leading role, winning for her performance in No Strings in 1962. #DiahannCarroll,” she wrote.

Carroll earned a Tony Award for the musical ‘No Strings’ and an Academy Award nomination for ‘Claudine’ during her long career.

The late Oscars nominated actress, winning Tony award made her the first black woman to win the lead actress award.

Carroll, who made her Broadway debut at age 19 in the Harold Arlen musical “House of Flowers,” was best known for her pioneering work on ‘Julia.’

Carroll played Julia Baker, a nurse whose husband had been killed in Vietnam in the groundbreaking situation comedy that aired from 1968 to 1971.

Her early recordings include “Porgy and Bess” with the Andre Previn Trio, “Diahann Carroll Sings Harold Arlen,” “Best Beat Forward” and “Showstopper.”

Also, her later recordings include her 1978 tribute to Ethel Waters and 1997’s “The Time of My Life.”

Carroll was married four times (four different men), first was to a talent manager and music producer Monte Kay, second was retailer Fred Glusman, while the third was editor Robert DeLeon and last was singer Vic Damone.

She has a daughter, Suzanne Kay in her first marriage, who happens to be a journalist and screenwriter.

Also, she left behind two grandchildren August and Sydney.