By Funmilola Olukomaiya

German-American actress best known for her role in the FX comedy-drama series, Atlanta, for which she received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Zazie Beetz, is the big face on the latest issue of fashion publication, WhoWhatWear.

Beetz while speaking with WhoWhatWear’s Jessica Baker, opened up about her career and her new role in Warner Brothers’ highly anticipated film about DC Comics villain Joker.

“I think what’s special about this Joker is that it’s a really human story for a character that we don’t necessarily reserve empathy for, or that we’ve historically decided to sort of keep at arm’s length because we’ve labelled him the villain versus really following his arc,” Beetz says. “I think that’s what really drew me to this film, the kind of heart placed somewhere that we usually don’t see.”

The Deadpool star also shared about her love for fashion and how she is navigating the politics of red carpet looks.

Beetz’s relationship with red carpet dressing, however, has proven more complicated. “Sometimes it feels like it’s for other people,” she says. “Especially since it can also be a political thing about who you’re wearing and when you’re wearing it, so that has sometimes been a little difficult to navigate.” This is not to say that Beetz hasn’t found her way. She recently started working with stylist Solange Franklin, and together the two are proving to be a dynamic duo.

“I love collaborating with Zazie because she has a visceral sense of what appeals to her, and I feel I have the freedom to exercise my vision,” Franklin tells us of working with the actress. “Zazie is a chameleon, but her look is underscored with confidence and subtle rebellion.” Beetz echoes Franklin, saying, “I’m learning how to be more forthright with what I enjoy and what is important for me to wear. I think throughout my career, or just in general, it’s always been very important to me to just remain loyal to myself.”

On the cover, Beetz stuns in a monochrome strapless Christopher John Rogers F/W’19 checked zebra tiered gown. She later switched things up rocking a see-through black dress from Paco Rabanne which she paired with a black Aisling Camps bra and black Alexander Wang boots.

See photos below.

Read the full article here

Production Credits:

Photographer: Max Hirschberger

Hair: Lacy Redway

Makeup: Tyron Machhausen

Stylist: Shibon Kennedy

Video: Samuel Schultz