Tiwa Savage was a guest on Beat Fm recently and she opened up on her new song ”49 99” and other hot gist as well with Olisa Adibua and Osi Suave on the Morning Rush.

The Universal Music Group (UMG) artiste says she is not trying to change anything about her music to penetrate the international scene when asked how she intends to balance doing music locally and also getting acceptance internationally. She stated that she’s allowed by her label to do her songs the way she feels best because they understand that she already has a brand here. And also Afrobeat is big enough to be accepted worldwide she reiterated.

Asked if she and Wizkid are friends with benefit, Tiwa answered in the affirmative, disclosing that they do lots of stuff together both privately and publicly. The mum of one also said she’s single and isn’t in a relationship because that is where she finds herself currently, while also revealing that guys do not bug her through direct message, but people only slid in her dms to beg for school fees or features.

Watch the video here.