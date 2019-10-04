The police, on Friday, arraigned a 27-year-old man, Mudashiru Sodiq, at an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing diesel from the hotel where he works as a security guard.

The defendant is facing a one-count charge of theft brought against him.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the accused committed the offence between July and August at Mistello Hotel, Onward area, Osogbo.

Fagboyinbo said that the accused stole 1,000 litres of diesel, valued at N235,000 from the hotel where he works.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the accused, Najite Okobie, prayed that he should be granted bail in the most liberal terms.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap Vol. Ll, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The Magistrate, Mr O. T. Badmus granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Badmus said that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means while his address must be verified by the prosecutor.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case till Nov 8. for hearing.