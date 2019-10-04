Professor Valentine Aleto who was kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday along the highway at Elegbeka, via Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, has been freed.

The report of his freedom was confirmed by Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph on Friday, Channels reports.

It was gathered that a ransom of 20 million Naira was demanded by the abductors from the family of the professor. But the police spokesman could not confirm whether the ransom was paid for his release.

Joseph, however, affirmed that the police are working actively to bring the kidnappers to justice.

Prof. Aleto a former Vice-Chancellor of the African University in Bayelsa State, is presently a Professor at the Faculty of Agriculture, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.