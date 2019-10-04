Factional leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Oyo State chapter, has resolved the crisis rocking the union and agreed to elect new leaders on Oct.23.

Mr Kayode Ogunyanbi, the National Deputy General Secretary of the union, made this known at the end of the reconciliation meeting, held in Ibadan on Friday.

All the six leaders jostling for the chairmanship position of the union attended the meeting.

They were Alhaji Abass Adigun, Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila (Auxiliary), Alhaji Raufu Oloruntobi, Alhaji Waheed Adeoyo, Alhaji Olajide Ejiogbe and Alhaji Lateef Opeyemi.

The meeting was brokered by the state government and stakeholders in the state transport sector, in conjunction with the NURTW national leadership.

Ogunyanbi, who also doubled as the acting chairman of the union in the state, said the meeting has put an end to the rancour among the six leaders struggling to occupy the union chairmanship position in the state.

He said that the factions had agreed to be united and come together as one, pledging that there would be no more quarrel among them.

The NURTW chieftain appreciated the efforts of the state government and the National President of the union, Tajudeen Baruwa, for facilitating the peace meeting.

”The NURTW members have seen reasons to work together. This has led to the signing of an agreement on harmonisation so as to put the union under one umbrella,” he said.

He further emphasised that only one person could occupy the post at a time, saying the factions consented to an election which, he said, would be held on Oct. 23.

In his remarks, Prof. Raphael Afonja, the state Commissioner for Works and Transportation, who presided over the meeting, enjoined the warring factions to end their rancour and promote harmony among members.

Afonja stressed the need for the union to represent the state well by not giving in to personal interests that could affect the pervading peace and tranquillity in the state.

He said that the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration would continue to foster peaceful coexistence among the unions and organisation and their members in the state.

”We can only relate with the unions when they maintain peace and harmony which the state needs to drive the state’s economy.

”Anyone caught fomenting trouble among your members or extorting motorists will face the wrath of the law,” he warned.

Afonja urged the NURTW leaders to be law abiding and follow the dictates of their constitution, adding that they should warn their members issuing out tickets to motorists at various motor parks on behalf of the government to stop the acts.

He said that investigations were ongoing to ascertain the actual revenue expected to be generated from the union to the coffers of the state government.

The commissioner noted that the money being generated by the union was not getting to the government, stressing that government was still trying to verify where the money was going into and that it would finalise how the matter would be handled.