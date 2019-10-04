By Adejoke Adeleye

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Ogun State Command, under the State Commandant, Hammed Abodunrin, has added another feather by training more than 120 of her personnel across the State on “Field Communication and Tactics”.

NSCDC in collaboration with the Nigerian Army had the training at the State College of Security Management, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

Officers from various divisions were in attendance for the training-cum-workshop.

The Commandant Hammed in his address, while speaking on the impact the workshop would have on the personnel, noted that “it is very exigent for officers to train, retrain and improve their skills if they really want to be professional and remain relevant in the scheme of things especially in relation to security”.

The workshop had in attendance Professor (Mrs) Helen Bodunde, the Dean, Faculty of Communication and General Studies, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNNAB), and five Nigerian Army personnel led by Major O.A. Bringide.