The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Friday that it arrested 42 suspected drug offenders in Oyo State between July and September.

Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, the Public Relations Officer of the NDLEA in the state, made this known in a statement in Ibadan.

Okuwobi also said that drugs weighing 1201.902kg were seized during the period.

“During the period under review, brief intervention were also given to 35 drug dependant persons via counselling and they were integrated back to the society, while four other drug-dependent persons are still undergoing rehabilitation.

“The command also destroyed three cannabis farmlands located at Igangan Ibarapa North Local Government Area,” she said.

She added that the agency destroyed cannabis farmlands at Ajayi and Pako villages in Orisunbare Community in Oluyole Local Government Area of the state.

Okuwobi gave an assurance that the command would continue to do its best in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers in the state.

“The command is committed to ridding the state and the nation at large of illicit drug abuse and trafficking,’’ she said.