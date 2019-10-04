Murtala Abubakar, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged the chairmen, Local Government Areas (LGAs) to ensure the implementation of SDGs.

Abubakar made the call on Friday in Lafia at the continuation of a two-day high-level workshop for critical stakeholders on SDGs.

The governor’s aide encouraged the councils to key into the ongoing efforts towards integrating the SDGs goals into the budgeting system and economic planning of the state.

According to him, the SDGs office will set machinery in motion to properly carry LGAs along in the implantation of the 17 goals of SDGs so as to improve the living conditions of the people at the grassroots.

“Apart from the SDGs desk officers at the 13 LGAs, the SDGs office would also make the Chairmen heads of the implementation process at their respective LGAs,” the SSA added.

He, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to support his office towards realising the plans by the government to integrate the SDGs goals into the budgeting system and economic planning of the state.

Earlier, Samuel Akala, Chairman of Karu LGA, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be enlightened on the activities of the SDGs.

He, therefore, promised that the LGAs Chairmen would do all within their powers to ensure the success of the programme in their domain.

The workshop had in attendance Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), local government chairmen among other stakeholders.