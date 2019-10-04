Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam, on Friday, banned the wearing of face masks at “unlawful and unauthorised” protests to help quell the violent demonstrations that have rocked the city for nearly four months.

“Although we are evoking the emergency regulation, Hong Kong is not in a state of emergency,’’ Lam said.

She added that public order was now in danger from radical student protesters who had vandalised underground stations and thrown petrol bombs at police.

The regulation, which is due to go into effect at midnight (1600 GMT), says protesters could face up to one year in prison and a fine of up to 25,000 Hong Kong dollars ($3,187) for failing to comply under the new legislation.

The law offers exemptions to residents who need to wear face coverings for medical conditions, religious reasons or professional employment. It will only extend to “unlawful assemblies” of more than five people.

Although, most anti-government demonstrations in recent weeks have proceeded without approval as police failed to approve marches organised by the democracy coalition Civil Human Rights Front.

“By banning the use of facial coverings, this will prevent people from breaking the law. This is not unreasonable,’’ said Secretary for Security, John Lee reinstated.

“We see that public order in Hong Kong is under serious threat. Some acted violently, very violently. So now, everyone – journalists, citizens, and police – is in danger’’ he added.

Masks have been worn across the protest movement, including by journalists and medical volunteers, to conceal identity but also for safety as police regularly fire tear gas and pepper spray for crowd dispersal.

The mask regulation makes use of little-used legislation from 1922 that grants the chief executive sweeping powers, although it will have to be approved formally when the legislature returns to session in two weeks to become law.

The decision, which was leaked by local media on Thursday, has already been widely criticised as unconstitutional and Lam’s use of the Emergency Regulations Ordinance will likely face a judicial review by Hong Kong’s common-law courts.