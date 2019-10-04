By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Good Girl Code, an exclusive brand that specializes in the design of premium lifestyle products including apparels and accessories has launched its first unique fashion accessory.

Showcased in a variety of GGC’s signature, the “Sassy Tape Belt” is “created for the stylish, classy and fierce woman” and is for “all ages, all women of style, class, modesty and sassiness.”

The belt’s key feature is its ruler taped design with vibrant colours of yellow and black. The belts are fashioned with quality nylon and Khaki material, giving it a sophisticated look and feel.

Since its launch in 2018, Good Girl Code has grown organically into every woman’s choice of fashion.

Credits

Belt designer @krisasimonye for @GoodGirlCode

Creative direction by @krisasimonye & @ijay_karoline_obi

Styled by @ijay_karoline_obi

Makeup by Pandora’s glam @fjesam

Modelled by @toke_aremu

Photographed by @monseeka