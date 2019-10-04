By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Kweku Boateng Akuoko’s Brommon Bespoke Menswear is one of Ghana’s premium and finest menswear clothing brand, and it is out with a new line, “LAXIRI” with its debut collection dubbed “The Lux in Laxiri.”

The brand with this collection revealed an array of unique garments with muted tones and traditional designs in its menswear lookbook.

According to the brand, the theme basically represents who we they are with the word “Lux”, which means ‘light.’

Brommon Bespoke had this to say: “Silhouettes in this collection represent the core base on which future derivatives will be built. Selected fabrics for the collection range from rich cashmere blends through to cotton and line models in both print and plain colour blocks.”

See some outstanding designs from the lookbook below.

Credits

Instagram: @Laxiristudio

Styling & Art director: @mr.akuoko