Dr. Kayode Olagunju, the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states has commended the states for their arrangements for the success of the ongoing enforcement of plate numbers.

Speaking to newsmen in Sokoto on Friday, Olagunju said adequate availability of plate numbers for tricycles and motorcycles had eased the ongoing campaign on enforcement.

He said even before the enforcement commenced operators had been complying with directives as adequate sensitizations and interactions with unions were conducted and riders have a good understanding of government intention.

”We observed an increase of riders trooping to the Board of Internal Revenue offices to obtain riders licence and plate numbers, an indication of compliance.

”No fewer than 164 motorcycles and tricycles were impounded in Kebbi and Zamfara states from the commencement of the exercise.

”FRSC along with other stakeholders decided to delay the commencement of the exercise in Sokoto given the political tensions associated with Election Petitions Tribunal judgement as we don’t want some individuals to capitalized on it.

“However, we are commencing any moment as all arrangements were done for the conduct of the exercise,” Olagunju said.

He added that failure to obtain plate numbers and riders licence is a violation of FRSC laws as well as Road Traffic Regulations in the country.

Olagunju said mobile courts would be established across the states to penalize any defaulting rider, noting that each person apprehended would not collect his vehicle until he pays the full penalties.

He appealed to riders to come voluntarily to register and obtain the licence and plate numbers.

The ZCO commended sister security agencies on the efforts in the joint operation and urged the public to adhere to regulation for safer roads and improved security situations.