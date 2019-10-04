Few days ago ex YBNL rapper Davolee released a track titled ”Giveaway” a diss track where he called out Falz, Blaqbonez, Dremo, Ycee, Ladipoe and some other rappers.

DMW in house rapper Dremo has now made a full diss track titled ”Scape Goat” in a reply to Davolee.

This is going to be fun as others are yet to reply him. See some reactions below. The rap industry is definitely an interesting one.

Davolee dissed Dremo, Falz, Ycee, Blaqbonez and Ladipoe Blaqbonez replied saying he didn’t understand what Davolee was saying that he should use a language he understands Dremo replied after 48 hours with English and some indigenous lines and he isn’t even an indigenous rapper. — Otunba ICE 💎 (@ManLikeIcey) October 4, 2019

Did dremo just do this to davolee? Wow 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qwAZKbCG9n — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) October 4, 2019

Dremo did that nigga bad😂😂😂 — Ak (@Mayowwaa) October 4, 2019

Dremo thanks boss …but it would have been better if no one answer that BOY @Eminidavolee……e just want to get noticed✅after all his hot tracks yet no one notice he exist that’s why bruh but your reply is good anyway valid @Dremodrizzy — *no name*😮😟 (@oluzeun1) October 4, 2019

Dremo come be like say he don bully the small mini davolee Chai davolee looking like a little #puta @Dremodrizzy — KEEN CArTER III (@hayhordeji1) October 4, 2019

Looking hungry looking depressed Instead of picking fights, you should

be picking beans Automatically, I look down on you

but you look up to me Dremo will not make Heaven for doing this to Davolee Aswear 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d8NYowr3N3 — I Z U 🚶#BBNaija (@Izumichaels_Iam) October 4, 2019