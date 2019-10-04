Dremo – Scape Goat (Davolee Diss)

Few days ago ex YBNL rapper Davolee released a track titled ”Giveaway” a diss track where he called out Falz, Blaqbonez, Dremo, Ycee, Ladipoe and some other rappers.

DMW in house rapper Dremo has now made a full diss track titled ”Scape Goat” in a reply to Davolee.

This is going to be fun as others are yet to reply him. See some reactions below. The rap industry is definitely an interesting one.