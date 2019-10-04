The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday admitted Omoleye Sowore, Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, to bail in the sum of N150m.
Sowore was charged to court by the Federal Government on seven counts charges of treasonable felony, cyberstalking and money laundering.
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu also ordered Sowore to produce two sureties in like sum.
The judge ordered that the sureties must be residents of Abuja with landed properties in Abuja worth the bail sum.
She also said that the sureties original title documents of the assets be deposited with the court.
The judge also ordered him to deposit the sum of N50m in the account of the court as security.
She also granted his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare N50m bail with one surety.
The Judge further barred the two defendants from addressing any rally pending the conclusion of the trial.
She also barred Sowore from travelling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo, during the pendency of the trial.
Counsel to the defendants, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, described the bail conditions as stringent, adding that the defendants would make the necessary applications if unable to meet with the bail terms ordered by the court.
Justice Ojukwu denied Sowore bail on Sept. 30 ordering his counsel to file a formal bail application.
Sowore was arrested Aug. 3 for convening a nationwide protest, themed #RevolutionNow.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Sept. 24 ordered that Sowore’s International passport be submitted to the chief registrar of the court.
The bail security amount for Sowore and his friend bears hallmark of judiciary dancing to the tune dictated by the presidency as oppose to the people. We understand that bail is free why is this one so excessive. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu I hope is not being remote controlled by the presidency. The man did not commit any offence as purported by the Federal Government. We are oppressed by the five percent of wealthy Nigerians and a time will come they cannot enjoy their ill gotten wealth in the contraption called Nigeria. It means that no one in the country has the right to protest against bad governance. The baton of oppression seems to have been handed over to the Judiciary.
It is unacceptable that such amount of money should be set for bail for people who did not cause any destruction or attack any body in the country. Their only offence was protesting bad governance. Even in China and Hong Kong people are protesting against bad governance. The protest against bad governance is a constitution right and human right which cannot be interrupted by any government.
I find astonishing that these young men are being arrested and charged for treason. Even the Chinese revolution never charged those who protested against the communist revolution. It appear we are still in the shackles of military dictatorship. If this trend persists it would not be too long some young army officers react. We cannot continue to allow the rich few to control the entire poor population.