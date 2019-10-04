A 40-year-old driver, Samson Alaka, charged with stealing his employer’s N98,000 was on Friday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Alake, who resides at Ajegunle area of Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 29, at the Alakuko area of Lagos. Ajayi said that the defendant stole the money from the sale of Naofil Table Water he was asked to deliver to a customer.

“The defendant sold the table water and refused to remit the proceeds into the company’s account,” the prosecutor said.

He added that the offence contravened Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates seven years imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O.O Fagbohun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum. She said that the surety should be gainfully employed, with evidence of two years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Oct. 17 for mention.