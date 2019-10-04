Chris Brown and Davido are definitely doing another collaboration after they teamed up on Davido’s ”Blow My Mind” which has already gotten more than 23 million YouTube views.

This time Chrissy Breezy as he is sometimes called, has a new single tagged ”Lower Body” featuring the 30 billion gang crooner and BET award winner.

”Lower Body” is off Chris Brown’s Indigo: Extended album which he dropped today with 10 brand new songs.

See some reactions:

after listening to LOWER BODY – CHRIS BROWN ft DAVIDO & CHOOSY – FABULOUS FT DAVIDO me👇 pic.twitter.com/j88Fs4NbKR — A GOOD TIME JORDAN 🌊 (@Talk2jordan_lee) October 4, 2019

Can't lie I do not know how to lie this Lower body By Chrisbrown ft Davido is the best thing out of Nigeria this month believe it or not . pic.twitter.com/95ZSkCJZ8B — Casting Account (@account_casting) October 4, 2019

Picture of @iam_Davido recording Lower Body in the studio🐐

Mad jammm!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tTRE999OMm — BIG FISH 🐟 (@BIGFISH____) October 4, 2019

U haven’t heard davido and Christ brown lower body. I swear u don’t know what is going on 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/BzWqkiN0fr — Emmy ganobi (@EGanobi) October 4, 2019

In other news American rapper and performing artiste, Fabolous begins the year with a smash hit single titled, “Choosy”, off his forthcoming project, ‘Summertime Shootout 3’ album, featuring Jeremih and our very own Davido.