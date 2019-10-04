Davido with Chris Brown

Chris Brown and Davido are definitely doing another collaboration after they teamed up on Davido’s ”Blow My Mind” which has already gotten more than 23 million YouTube views.

This time Chrissy Breezy as he is sometimes called, has a new single tagged ”Lower Body” featuring the 30 billion gang crooner and BET award winner.

”Lower Body” is off Chris Brown’s Indigo: Extended album which he dropped today with 10 brand new songs.

View this post on Instagram

INDIGO:EXTENDED IS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE NOW!!! 10 brand new songs….Link in bio for all platforms ❤️🙏🏽

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

See some reactions:

In other news American rapper and performing artiste, Fabolous begins the year with a smash hit single titled, “Choosy”, off his forthcoming project, ‘Summertime Shootout 3’ album, featuring Jeremih and our very own Davido.