Tekno’s daughter with baby mama Lola Rae, is growing up super fast.

The ”Agege” pioneer and his baby girl posed for a family shoot which we are loving and decided to share with you. He captioned it ”Suru” which means patience in yoruba language.

Though the singer recently deleted all the post on his Instagram page, we just hope and pray everything is fine with him especially with the caption he used on this photo, which is the only picture left on his timeline.