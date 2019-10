By Funmilola Olukomaiya

BBNaija’s Double Wahala star, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C is serving us some hot fashion goals.

She took to the gram to share her outfit which she rocked to La Mode Magazine’s Green October Event 2019.

Photographed by @felixcrown, the beautifully-designed green outfit was tailored by @ericamoorebrand and we must say, Cee-c didn’t fall our hands as she turned heads at the event.

Credit: Instagram