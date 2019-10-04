HKN Music artiste, B-Red drops a brand new single titled “Jacinta“.
It comes after the release of his previous single ‘E Better‘ featuring Mavin boss, Don Jazzy.
The record was produced by Krizbeatz and was mixed and mastered by STG. Listen here.
