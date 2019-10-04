By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Premium hand-dyed fabric company, Adire Lounge is out with a new collection which is a banger.

Adire Lounge following on from its Aro-Ewa collection has continued its “perfect blend for both the old and the new to have congruence” in its newest lookbook.

According to the brand, the collection was “borne out of the belief that being ancient in spirit, yet modern in expression is the perfect scenario to remain consistent and relevant in our ever-changing world of sustainable fashion.”

Aro-Ewa which translates as ‘Dyed Beauty’ is the recreation of contemporary patterns; employing old age historical techniques, coupled with the rich indigo dye, reminiscent of African indigenous designs, to celebrate our old Adire heritage.

The brand explains that, “At the heart of the collection, ensuring sustainability of the fashion value chain is paramount; from farmer to designer, the use of cotton fabric grown and milled in Nigeria, and our collaboration with other creatives in the industry like Denike, Henri Uduku and Busayo Longe attests to our commitment to showcasing our brand ethos of ‘Made in Nigeria’.”

The lookbook which was shot against an Adire backdrop features two of Nigeria’s popular fashion bloggers, Akin Faminu and Nikki Anyasi.

See photos from the lookbook below.

Creative Team

Male Designer: Henry Uduku @henriuduku

Female Designer: Adenike Adegboye @denikeonline

Photography: Busayo Longe @iamlinguini

Male Model: Akin Faminu @akinfaminu

Female Model: Nikki Ayansi @nikkiandtees

Make up: Fisolami @fisolami_

Fabrics: Adirelounge @adirelounge