The annual Agoma Open Taekwondo Festival (AOTF) has witnessed great improvement as the 18th edition which kicked off on Wednesday in Kebbi State recorded 181 athletes, beating last year’s record of 145.

Emmanuel Oghenejobo, pioneer of the festival said the annual tournament holding in Kebbi Stadium, with Poomsae, Hoshindul, Kyopa and Kyorugi events for junior and adult categories, would end Oct. 5.

“The Agoma tournament is a consistent tournament that is helping our taekwondoist and neighbouring athletes to be improving in their career and we have 181 entries this year against the 145 last year.

“We are making progress and I am happier because we are having 11 athletes from team Cameroon amongst others that will take part in the events which starts this evening”, he said.

The 1992 Barcelona heavyweight taekwondo Olympian said the tournament had produced national athletes that represented the country in continental and intercontinental games, and would remain committed in developing taekwondo sport.

According to him, the urge to give back to the society and discover more talents for the nation through the annual Agoma Festival have sustained his drive and efforts in organising the annual tournament.

Meanwhile, Ferguson Oluigbo, tournament director of the festival, told NAN that accreditation, weigh-in and health fitness test as well as officials seminar have been concluded for the athletes and referees.

Oluigbo said that the Kebbi State Taekwondo Association (KSTA) host tournament would also have the Electric Scoring System (ESS) as device which was part of effort to make the competition standard.

The tournament was introduced in 2001 with the name ‘Agoma Martial Arts Sports Festival’ by Emmanuel Oghenejobo, with Taekwondo, Karate, Kickboxing, Judo and Wushu Kung-fu events.

In 2016 Oghenejobo settled for taekwondo event only and changed the name of the tournament to ‘Agoma Open Taekwondo Festival’ which it bears till date.