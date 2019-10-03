By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Named after Omatu (the birth given name of the fashion designer), pronounced in another Nigerian “Igbo” dialect, Imaatu was launched in 2003 and it celebrates women globally and empowers them through her creations to emphasize their feminine charms.

For its latest ad campaign, Imaatu delivers a concise array of easy and very youthful yet form-fitting pieces.

The brand highlighted the hustle and bustle of Lagos in this campaign with beautiful pieces that consist of jersey dresses featuring timeless designs with bold colors.

Shot at different spots of the densely populated city of Lagos, Nigeria, featuring the hustle and bustle of Lagos, the model showcase outfits from the campaign at different spots thereby breathing life into the candid images while the muse attempts to showcase youthful freedom.

Imaatu’s designs radiate joie de vivre and self-confidence through colourful fabrics, with great importance to unique cuts that do not limit the wearability of each piece and this collection is of no exception.

Credits:

Designs: @imaatuthings

Photography: @oa.productions

Model: @victoryogbeide @xa_models

Makeup: @cohenstouch

Styling: @jowysfashionconsulting