The Rivers State Chapter of Labour Party has advised Gov. Nyesom Wike to focus more on mechanised farming to boost agricultural production in the state.

Mr Favour Rueben, South-south National Vice Chairman of the party, gave the advice while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He urged Rivers to declare a state of emergency on agricultural development in the state to boost its internal revenue and feed its teaming population.

“Presently, Rivers State has only one source of revenue which is the crude oil.

“While other states of the country are keying into the global trend of agriculture, the state is indeed lagging behind in that regard.

“We are calling on the governor to urgently focus on mechanised agriculture in line with global trend.

“Agriculture is the solution to unemployment, it will also engender public participation and curb crime,” he added.

Rueben, however, said that the numerous projects recently commissioned by the state government were the responsibilities of the local governments.

“We are worried that in a digital age as this, Rivers State Government is busy retiring huge sums of the state’s budget on construction of markets and maintenance of internal roads.

“The local government chairmen should be responsible for rehabilitation of internal roads, mini projects such as markets, and even renovation of public schools,” he said.

The vice chairman also reminded the governor on his promise to the opposition political parties in the state on running an all-inclusive government in his efforts towards effective delivery of democracy dividends.

“Nevertheless, we are committed to the governor’s promise of allowing room for an all-inclusive government.

“He should understand that the Labour Party is not, however, inquisitive about being part of the state cabinet; our greatest concern is to ensure that this administration deliver good governance to the people of the state.

“Whether our members are nominated to be part of this administration’s cabinet or not, we shall remain an opposition party.

“One thing is certain, if given an opportunity to serve in this cabinet, the Labour Party will help checkmate the workings of government because Rivers is not exclusively a PDP state.

“We are truly endowed with personalities loaded with great ideas and as such, we will not remain calm in event of nonperformance,” he said.