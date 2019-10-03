Mr Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, has congratulated Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on his victory at the tribunal.

Wase’s congratulation was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Umar Puma, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The deputy speaker, described the tribunal’s judgement as a true reflection of the outcome of the governorship elections in the state.

The lawmaker commended the tribunal for the judgment, adding that the ruling would go a long way to restore Nigerians confidence and hope on the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He urged Lalong to strengthen those policies that defined him as an outstanding governor in terms of people-oriented programmes.

Wase further urged the governor to sustain the programmes and developmental agenda of the state and the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress.

He commended the electorate for standing with the governor over the years and appealed to the opposition to take the judgement in good fate and allow peace to reign in the state.