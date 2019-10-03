By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nigerian designer FreshbyDotun (FBD) in his recently unveiled 2019 collection is serving us a breath of fresh air with the lookbook featuring boldly coloured tunics and everything else in between.

The collection was proudly modelled by TV host/actor VJ Adams and skit actor Jagpreet Dadiala, in the fullness of their glories.

It showcased fashion statements from an array of bright yellows and whites to muted blues and a rare colour-blocking of classic tailoring.

The collection also boasts of impressive cuts, alongside practical everyday wear that is fit for the sophisticated man of style.

The brand chose to describe this collection as “Quirky, cool and refined”.

FBD has evolved over the years due to its eye for detail thereby making it a much sought after by brands. FBD soon rose to the top of the Nigerian fashion industry by keeping a finger on the pulse of the fluid world of fashion.

With a range of stylish pieces, the elite detailing of the classy pieces will definitely bring out the gentleman in you. Add a classic Suave set to your wardrobe to enhance debonair to your casual collection.

See some photos below.

Credits

Designer: @freshbydotun

Photography: @tosin_josh

Muses: @iamvjadams @afrosikh

Styling/direction: @freshbydot

Publicist: @moafricapr