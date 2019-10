Gospel artiste, Eben officially releases visuals for his latest song, Agunechemba featuring American singer, Phil Thompson.

The song was produced by Chykeyzpro for Hammer House Records. The video for “Agunechemba” by Eben which features Phil Thompson was shot by Asuza Production live during Eben’s Joyful Noise concert at Loveworld Arena, Lekki, Lagos.