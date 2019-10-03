In an update on the World War II-era bomber that crashed Wednesday morning Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, State public safety Commissioner James Rovella said seven people died in the crash and six survived

The B-17G bomber, owned by the Collings Foundation of Stow, Mass., crashed shortly before 10 a.m., bursting into flames and sending up a large plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Airport Administrator Kevin Dillon said the aircraft crashed into an airport building as it was trying to make an emergency landing.

The survivors have injuries ranging from minor to critical, he said.

“All but three of those families have been notified,” Rovella said during an evening briefing at the Sheraton hotel at Bradley. He said the victims would not be identified until Thursday at the earliest, reported Sun-Sentinel.com

Family members seeking information about loved ones were asked to call the Connecticut State Police message center at 860-685-8190.

Rovella also said stories of heroism will emerge in the coming days.

State troopers interviewed some survivors and he said someone on the plane kicked open a hatch allowing some to escape the burning aircraft. Airport employees ran to the plane to help help people get out of the burning airplane, he said.